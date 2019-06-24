Business

Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019

The CEO of Tru Kids Brands, Richard Barry, is planning to bring Toys "R" Us back to the United States this year.

Tru Kids won the rights to the Toys "R" Us brand last October. They took over the former company's assets.

More than 700 Toys "R" Us stores closed last year.

Now, there are plans to open at least two stores in the United States sometime this year and more are planned for 2020.

"We have a significant interest about how to bring the brand back to the U.S., "Barry told CNN Business Insider. "We're working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to bring it to life."

Toys "R" Us stores in Europe, Asia and India have remained open.

The new owners have plans to open another 70 stores overseas by the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessu.s. & worldtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 schools closed, boil water alert after E. coli in Long Beach
New one-way traffic pattern stretches to 57th Street in Midtown
Famed Wallendas successfully cross highwire 25 stories above Times Square
Joel Osteen prays with Wallendas before Times Square tightrope stunt
Father charged after mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
Show More
Fan at Dodger Stadium taken to hospital after being hit by ball
Must-read stories from the weekend
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Best-selling author Judith Krantz dies at 91
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
More TOP STORIES News