Business

President Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House voted on Wednesday to approve the extension of the program after the Republican-controlled Senate did the same.

Trump had been expected to sign the measure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businessu.s. & worldloanspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900
Trump entices masses with 4th of July event as virus cases rise
Man dead in fireworks blast outside NJ housing complex
Brooklyn protests: New arrest in Molotov cocktail thrown at NYPD van
Hoboken sees spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka struck in head by line drive, taken to hospital
Show More
Cannabis cookouts: Americans getting high on the 4th of July
NYC doctors perform life-changing surgery for 3-year-old girl
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News