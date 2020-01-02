business

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'

(Shutterstock)

U-Haul will stop hiring people who use nicotine in 21 states to establish a healthier workforce, the company announced.

The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states where it is lawful to decline hiring applicants who are nicotine-users.

The company says the policy will promote a healthy workforce and is an added benefit of its "Healthier You" program for its 30,000 employees.

Applicants in the states where the policy is enacted will be questioned about their nicotine use and, in some states, must consent to a nicotine screening to be considered for the job.

Employees hired before Feb. 1 will not be affected by the new policy. The list of states includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessdrug
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty correction officer charged in uncle's murder on NYC street
NYPD: Man tries to assault child, punches mom in subway station
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Plastic bags now banned in 6 towns in New Jersey
Texas grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
Show More
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
Woman facing charges after Hasidic man attacked
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
1 wounded, gunman flees scene of Brooklyn shooting
Family of NY Hanukkah attack victim calls for end to hatred
More TOP STORIES News