Business

Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- An Uber driver is speaking out, blasting the company for initially refusing to pay for an 18-hour trip they authorized.

Eli Talvy says he accepted a trip from the Bronx to Vero Beach, Florida one week ago, after getting clearance from Uber to accept the 18-hour ride.

The couple he picked up in Riverdale was afraid of contracting COVID on a plane.

However, 12 hours into the trip, Uber called Talvy saying he had exceeded the 10-hour driving limit. They then turned off his application and paid him two hours for the trip.

Talvy says Uber eventually paid him back for the $2,500 in losses from the trip.

