Business

Uber loses license to operate in London over safety concerns

LONDON -- London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital. Transport for London cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.''

The ride-hailing company's license expires at midnight Monday. Uber vowed to appeal the decision. The company can continue operating while it does.

The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it "does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future.''

As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber "not fit and proper at this time.''

RELATED: SFO partners with Uber to ease holiday travel stress

Uber said in a statement that the decision not to renew its London license is "extraordinary and wrong.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscorideshareroad safetyu.s. & worldubertaxilondon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ferry service delays expected between NJ and Manhattan
Tractor trailer overturns on Gowanus Expwy., dumps garbage; 1 hurt
NJ school district to delay opening Monday due to ransomware attack
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
LI woman arrrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Crash closes southbound NJ Turnpike lanes in Woodbridge
Show More
Rehearsals begin for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg to start presidential campaign
Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News