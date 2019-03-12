Verizon text messaging outage impacting East Coast customers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Verizon Wireless outage is affecting customers' ability to send texts on the East Coast."Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being affected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible," Verizon Wireless support tweeted.Verizon recommended periodically restarting devices until the problem is fixedCustomer service said that they do not have a time-frame for a fix, but added the issue could be resolved "at any time."----------