Verizon text messaging outage impacting East Coast customers

FILE - Pedestrians pass a Verizon Wireless store on Canal Street in New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Verizon Wireless outage is affecting customers' ability to send texts on the East Coast.

"Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being affected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible," Verizon Wireless support tweeted.

Verizon recommended periodically restarting devices until the problem is fixed

Customer service said that they do not have a time-frame for a fix, but added the issue could be resolved "at any time."

