store closing

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works stores expected to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- You can expect to see fewer Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores.

The parent company of both popular mall mainstays, L Brands, said it expects to close about 250 Victoria's Secret locations in the U.S. and Canada. About 51 Bath and Body Works stores are also eyed for closure.

The two popular brands became the latest businesses facing cutbacks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of L Brands' stores in North America closed temporarily back in March just as the coronavirus became wider spread. It also furloughed most store employees by April.

Other companies are faring far worse during the pandemic. Department stores JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, for example, each filed for bankruptcy protection.

SEE ALSO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbath productscoronavirus helpvictoria's secretcoronavirusu.s. & worldstore closingretailpandemicunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy
All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad killed while video chatting, son arrested
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street
Jennifer Dulos murder: Michelle Troconis issues public statement
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
NYPD rookie officer charged in off-duty fatal shooting of LI man
Show More
Puppy scammers on prowl amid COVID-19 pandemic
NY summer school to be conducted through distance learning
Officers praised after rescuing woman in Manhattan fire
New Jersey indicators continue to fall, still in Phase 1
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
More TOP STORIES News