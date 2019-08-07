Business

Walgreens to shut 200 stores in US as part of cost-cutting plan

NEW YORK -- Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.

The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year.

Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.

In the year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares are down nearly 25% while the broader S&P 500 is up 13%.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswalgreenspharmaciststore closing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to 27 years for crash that killed 5 on Long Island
Family grateful 4-year-old is safe after found wandering in NYC
Person rescued from tracks, causing L train delays
AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park
Show More
NYC pledges $9M to aid Brownsville following playground shooting
Uruguay, Venezuela issue US travel advisories after mass shootings
'Cease and desist' letter sent to landlord of company in 7 On Your Side Investigation
United pilot charged with failing alcohol test before flight to NJ
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
More TOP STORIES News