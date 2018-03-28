BUSINESS

Walmart to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisle

Walmart to remove Cosmopolitan from checkout lines (KTRK)

Walmart is saying goodbye to Cosmo at the checkout line.

The magazine has been criticized over the years for running frank content about sex. It is known for giving sex tips and other advice to women.

The announcement was made in a press release from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation saying, "You can now buy your groceries with your family knowing you don't have to be exposed to this graphic and often degrading material."

Walmart says they will continue to carry Cosmo but only in the magazine area.

