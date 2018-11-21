BUSINESS

Want to spruce up your look? Salon Prime opens its doors in Rockville Centre

Photo: Nathan K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 218 Sunrise Highway, the new addition is called Salon Prime.

Services offered at Salon Prime include haircuts, styling (up-dos, blowouts), color and a keratin conditioning treatment. This unisex salon also does kids' cuts.

The hair salon has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Marianna B., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 9, wrote, "Absolutely beautiful and clean! The owner is a sweetheart, and is a wizard with scissors and absolutely incredible with a blow-dryer. I'm very picky, and Nathan does not disappoint! The service and facility are five-star."

And Stacy M. added, "John did my color, and he nailed what I had envisioned for myself. Nathan cut my hair and did a great job. He listened to my wishes, gave his honest advice on what I should and shouldn't do, and my hair came out beautifully."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Salon Prime is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
