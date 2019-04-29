boeing

WATCH LIVE: Boeing holding annual shareholders meeting in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago-based Boeing is holding its annual shareholders meeting Monday.

Monday marks six months since the Lion Air Flight 610 crash and nearly two months since Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed. The 737 MAX jets involved in those two crashes remain grounded.

At the shareholders meeting, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg is expected to issue an update about progress to update software that has been implicated in the crashes.

"This was not an accident," said Stumo's mother, Nadia Milleron. "This was something that could have been prevented and should have been prevented."



Family and friends of the crash victims plan to stage a silent protest starting outside the Boeing shareholders meeting at the Field Museum.

More lawsuits on behalf of the victims are also expected to be filed Monday.
