BUSINESS

West Coast-based Alo Yoga opens in SoHo with classes, clothing and coffee

Photo: Nicholas J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new two-story store offering yoga, fitness apparel and a coffee bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 96 Spring St. in SoHo, the fresh arrival is called Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga began in Beverly Hills before expanding to Santa Monica, Los Angeles and now, New York. The business says it's "spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community," per its website.

Look for meditation and yoga classes as well as an airy cafe, featuring organic coffee, cold-pressed raw juice, kombucha on tap and matcha lattes.

Bestselling clothing items include Alo's high-waist Moto leggings, which come in white and white glossy, and the Amelia luxe long sleeve crop in dove grey heather. Men's clothing is also available.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far from Nicholas J.

He wrote, "The store is bright with its huge ceilings and the yoga studio. There's Stumptown coffee, matcha and kombucha available, which you can grab-and-go in the morning. The clothes themselves are amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Alo Yoga is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News