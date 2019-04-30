Zuckerberg expected to kick off F8 conference with 'privacy-focused' vision

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Today is the first day of Facebook's two-day annual F8 developer conference. Mark Zuckerberg will be addressing the crowd this morning as the key note speaker at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.Zuckerberg, who doesn't just run Facebook, but also Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, has expressed says his intentions to change the essential nature of social media. For users, privacy is a big part of that.Many experts say Zuckerberg has to focus on privacy in his keynote address, especially as the social media giant comes off years of privacy and security scandals and as Facebook faces billions in fines from the FCC and European regulators.Zuckerberg has offered few specifics about what he will say, but he has been talking about a new vision, which includes more encrypted messaging as part of the shift towards greater privacy. But even if users can have more private communication, that doesn't mean less data collection of those very users.Facebook's multi-billion dollar advertising strategy depends on people giving up personal information for targeted ads. There are big hurdles with encrypted messaging, such as policing propaganda or hate speech.Facebook says it's seeing a decline in growth, but by its own account they still have over 2 billion people who log on to it every month.Zuckerberg's keynote begins at morning at 10 a.m.