Bystander trying to break up Brooklyn subway fight stabbed in arm

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bystander trying to break up a dispute on a Brooklyn subway platform was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Smith Street/9th Street station on the F/G lines.

Police say two men became involved in some sort of dispute, and when the 48-year-old bystander intervened, he was stabbed in the left arm.

The suspect fled the scene.

He is described as a black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a green shirt, green pants, lime green sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

The victim as taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

There were brief service changes and delays in F and G train service because of the investigation.

