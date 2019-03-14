Bystander trying to break up Brooklyn subway fight stabbed in arm

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bystander trying to break up a dispute on a Brooklyn subway platform was stabbed Thursday afternoon.It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Smith Street/9th Street station on the F/G lines.Police say two men became involved in some sort of dispute, and when the 48-year-old bystander intervened, he was stabbed in the left arm.The suspect fled the scene.He is described as a black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a green shirt, green pants, lime green sneakers and aviator sunglasses.The victim as taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.There were brief service changes and delays in F and G train service because of the investigation.----------