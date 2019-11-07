Bystander wrestles gun from suspect after Bronx juice bar worker shot

By
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who hurt two men inside a Bronx juice bar, an incident in which one man was shot and the other pistol-whipped.

It happened inside the Heath Juice Bar on Adee Avenue in the Allerton section around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man walked into the store and shot the 30-year-old worker in the chest.

A bystander, who happened to enter at the time of the shooting, apparently recognized the man and confronted him.

They got in a fight, and the bystander was pistol-whipped but was eventually able to take control of the suspect's gun as he ran from the store.

The bystander then turned the gun over to the police.

The store worker is listed in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

The man who was pistol-whipped was treated for minor injuries.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxallertonnew york cityattackshootingbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy stabbed during Bronx robbery
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: First cold blast for Tri-State
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
Prosecutors: LI security company used fake 'Made in USA' labels
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Show More
Investigation: Veterans struggle accessing medical marijuana
MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed black cat
Police: Suspects bust through wall, rob NJ convenience store
Woman accused of sneaking into Bronx Zoo lion den due in court
Sickout staged at Long Island school over contamination concern
More TOP STORIES News