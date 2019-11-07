Bystander wrestles gun from suspect after Bronx bodega worker shot

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who hurt two men inside a Bronx bodega. One man was shot and the other pistol-whipped.It happened inside the Day and Night Deli on Adee Avenue in the Allerton section around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a man walked into the store and shot the 30-year-old worker in the chest.A bystander, who happened to enter the deli at the time of the shooting, apparently recognized the man and confronted him.They got in a fight, and the bystander was pistol-whipped but was eventually able to take control of the suspect's gun as he ran from the store.The bystander then turned the gun over to the police.The store worker is listed in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.The man who was pistol-whipped was treated for minor injuries.----------