1 hospitalized after cab hits three cars, crashes on busy Manhattan street corner

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cab crashed on a busy street corner after hitting three cars in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.The crash happened on the Upper East Side near 88th St. and Lexington Ave. just before 5 p.m. Police say no pedestrians were struck.Both airbags deployed in the front seat of the cab.The FDNY was on the scene of the crash, and they took one person to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition."I heard an incredible strong, powerful bang," said one eyewitness.Police do not know how many people were in the cab.Police are trying to determine what happened, and what led up to the taxi losing control. It is unclear whether thieves were driving the vehicle and if they possibly ran off on foot. They are currently talking to the owner of the taxi.----------