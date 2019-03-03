Cab driver fatally stabbed while sitting in his car in the Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

A cab driver was fatally stabbed in the Bronx Saturday night.

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A cab driver has died after he was stabbed in the neck and chest in the Bronx, police say.

The 27-year-old man was stabbed while sitting in his car just after 9 p.m. Saturday on 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in Co-Op City.

Officials say he was bleeding heavily from the neck, but was conscious when first responders arrived.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates from Co-Op City.



At least one car was hit prior to the stabbing. It is unclear whether the stabbing is related to the accident.

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description yet.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
co op citynew york citybronxstabbingcab drivers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5
Man found dead in backyard of Queens home
Family members of NJ man found dead come forward
Wild Brooklyn manhole fire knocks out power, causes small gas leak
Winning $267M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Show More
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
Woman sexually assaulted in NYC building's laundry room
2 planes clip wings at Newark Airport
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Travel Advisory: Slick snow conditions cause commuter hazards
More TOP STORIES News