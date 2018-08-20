Man found fatally stabbed in chest in middle of Hell's Kitchen street

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the recent stabbing in Hell's Kitchen.

By
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A cab driver found a man stabbed to death in the middle of the street in Hell's Kitchen early Monday.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

The man's shoes and keys could be seen lying in the middle of the street, left behind.

"He was rolling from this side in the middle of street, I thought he was drunk," said the driver, Salman Malik. "I didn't hit him, just stopped, he fell down.".

Surveillance video showed Malik stopping his car just before 3. He drives a yellow taxi and was the first person to find the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest and also had trauma to his face.

"I thought it was a garbage bag but I saw that this is a guy," Malik said. "I saw blood on his finger, he was breathing. Like within 60 to 75 seconds he stopped breathing."

Surveillance cameras show paramedics arriving and rushing to help the man, who was still alive at that point.

EMTs worked on him for about five minutes, trying to stabilize him. Once they did the victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Those who live and work in the area were stunned.

"It's so strange because for the five years I've been working here, things like that never happen," area worker Collin Chesney said.
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from Hell's Kitchen on the stabbing.



Investigators remained on the scene, which is very close to Times Square and tourists. Teams of NYPD officers checked every inch of West 46th Street. Detectives are also looking at surveillance footage from area buildings.

Sonja Milsom and her friend are visiting the city.

"I love this city," Milsom said. "I think it's a positive, amazing, vibrant, alive city, and sometimes people get passionate and sometimes that has bad results."

But for one longtime neighbor, it doesn't matter that the city is technically safer. Thomas Prokopowicz-Godwin said there are still prostitution and drug deals.

"If you ever want to get high, just walk the block, you know, take whiff, and you don't have to pay for it," he said.

So far, there are no arrests.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHell's KitchenManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Affidavit: Man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Jon Stewart rescues pair of goats wandering tracks in Brooklyn
Elementary school sends warning about 'necking' game
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
MS-13 member pleads guilty to gang killings in LI park
Show More
Funeral for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
Dentist charged with improper sexual contact with employees
Woman killed when car crashes through fence in Mount Vernon
Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building
More News