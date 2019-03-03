Cab driver rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A cab driver was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the Bronx.

The driver was stabbed just after 9 p.m. on 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in Co-Op City.

Officials say he was bleeding heavily from the neck, but was conscious when first responders arrived.

The driver was take to Jacobi Medical Center. There is no further word on his condition.

