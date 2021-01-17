Cab driver stabbed in attempted robbery in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video to help find the passenger who stabbed a cab driver in Brooklyn last week.

The incident happened Wednesday after the victim picked the suspect up in front of a subway station on East 29th Street around 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect tried to rob the 58-year-old driver with a knife. After the driver got out of the car, the suspect moved into the driver's seat.

The victim started to confront the suspect and that is when authorities say he stabbed the cab driver in his thigh and ran away.

The victim was able to drive home and call 911. First responders rushed him to the hospital where he was said to be stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynsheepshead baynew york citytaxi driverscrime stoppersstabbingtaxi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
Unclaimed yet again! Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots keep on growing
Show More
USPS mailboxes out of service in NJ capital due to security measures
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
COVID vaccination site to open at NYC church amid supply shortage
68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon: POLL
Happy birthday! Betty White turns 99 today
More TOP STORIES News