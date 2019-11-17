Cab driver to surrender to police for attack on passenger

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- On Monday, a cab driver will surrender to police for his attack on a passenger in the Bronx in October.The cab driver insists he wasn't wrong, adding he is the victim, not the attacker - and he wants some sensitive evidence from the passenger to prove his point.Two men were seen fighting in the lobby at 2333 Webster Ave in the Bronx. The livery cab driver, Sandy de Jesus Rodriguez is seen with a pocket knife and held it up several times.Police say Rodriguez was the one wanted for assault since this happened back on October 13th. He says he was just trying to collect from a passenger, who not only tried to beat the $10 fare, but also stole an additional $190 from the front of his car. He insists he never actually stabbed anyone.Rodriguez says he did not even know he was a wanted man until the company he drives for told him that detectives came around this week looking for him. Once again, he says never stabbed anyone and that he was just trying to work and take care of his family.Rodriguez says he plans to turn himself in on Monday in an effort to clear his name.----------