sex crime

California deputy arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old boy

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

FOLSOM, Calif. -- A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 44-year-old Shauna Bishop turned herself in to police in Folsom, California on Thursday. She was booked and later released.

An investigation began in May and authorities had obtained an arrest warrant. Bishop could face charges of child molestation and unlawful sex.

It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Bishop is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. She's been on paid leave since the investigation began.

Authorities say Bishop didn't meet the teen through her work and the alleged sexual acts occurred while she was off-duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocrimemolestationsex crime
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEX CRIME
Prosecutor in Central Park 5 case resigns from nonprofit boards
NYC mayor promises to eliminate discrepancy in rape statistics
Man who held teen as sexual captive won't go to prison
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
6 mysterious American deaths in Dominican Republic
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
Freight train smashes into van at crossing in South Plainfield
Show More
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
9 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
More TOP STORIES News