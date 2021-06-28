California wildfires

Photo of exhausted firefighter battling fire in California goes viral

By Liz Kreutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Photo of exhausted firefighter battling Big Sur fire goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California enters what could be one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, an image is going viral that captures the exhaustion and the fatigue that firefighters are already feeling.

The photo shows Captain Justin Grunewald, a member of a U.S. Forest Service hotshot crew, taking a break while battling the Willow Fire in Big Sur.



"One of the things that's been challenging here is that the terrain is so difficult to get to, even for the firefighters, that we were reliant on images from crews," Captain Thanh Nguyen, a Public Information Officer for the Willow Incident, said. "And we just happened to stumble on that one and it really paints a picture on what it's like to be out there."

The photo was taken by Captain Lincoln Peters who, along with Grunewald, works on the Mill Creek Hotshots Crew 4 from Southern California. Crews like theirs are tasked with doing some of the most grueling and challenging work that can lead to burnout.

"It's the beginning of the season, and we're seeing fire right now and the amount of acres burned so far that normally we see towards the end of the summer," Capt. Nguyen explained.

The image, which went viral on Twitter, is also a distressing and somber reminder that the fire season is only beginning and there are many dry and potentially dangerous months ahead.

"This image resonates with all of us who have been doing this. A lot of us are still trying to recover from the fatigue that we all accumulated from last year's fire season," Capt. Nguyen said.

"And the side of it is, we understand that the fatigue is not just for the firefighters but also the public, too, who are having to deal with this, especially if it's in their backyard," he continued. "So you know, the picture really struck a chord with a lot of people."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfireu.s. & worldphotophotographyfirefightersviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
Historic rise in wildfires challenges California to adapt
Bringing Holiday Cheer to First Responders
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
New video of shooting that wounded Marine visiting Times Square
Man shot during another jewelry robbery in Inwood
AccuWeather Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
7 people arrested after crowds gather at Washington Square Park
Show More
DOB releases construction safety analysis after 300+ sites shut down
Tips for new graduates in a challenging job market
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Buttigieg touring NY rail tunnel as $11B Gateway Tunnel project looms
Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards
More TOP STORIES News