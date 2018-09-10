California man accused of molesting girl at day care run at his home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Riverside man is under arrest, accused of molesting a little girl at an unlicensed daycare run by his family.

By
RIVERSIDE, California --
A Riverside man is under arrest, accused of molesting a little girl at an unlicensed daycare run by his family.

Investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims of Hubert Edgin, 49, who is now being held on $1 million bail.

Police say the young girl told her family that Edgin had been sexually assaulting her at his home in the 3400 block of Sun Court where he runs an unlicensed daycare center.

The girl attended daycare there for about two years. She only told her family about the alleged assaults recently and Edgin was arrested on Friday.

Detectives are worried about the possibility of other victims, saying he may have had contact with other young children through his church and other activities.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultdaycaresex assaultCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Repairs finished in time for Monday rush
AccuWeather: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
Hurricane Florence gains strength, threatens East Coast
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Store robbery suspect attacked with bottles, glass jars
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Show More
Les Moonves out as CBS chairman amid misconduct allegations
Cuomo Bridge span traffic shift set for Tuesday evening
Aggressive apartment fire leaves Queens families displaced
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
More News