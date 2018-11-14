WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 60 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.

Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.

Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirenorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Firecaliforniacal fire
WILDFIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
California wildfires death toll rises, many still missing
The deadliest wildfires in California history
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More wildfire
Top Stories
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem revealed
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather headed this way
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
College student killed in New Jersey hit and run
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Show More
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Police kill security guard detaining gunman at Illinois bar
New Amazon HQ set for Queens prompts protests
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
More News