The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.
Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.
Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.
Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.
Click here for full California wildfire coverage
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.