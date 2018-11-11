WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 39 firefighters across California

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 39 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

International Association of Fire Fighters state service representative Tim Aboudara said Sunday that dozens of other firefighters' homes likely also burned.

Officials have confirmed that 36 firefighters' homes were among thousands destroyed in Northern California, most when the Sierra Foothills city of Paradise was leveled. Three are confirmed lost in a Southern California blaze south of Simi Valley.

The confirmed losses affect more than 110 family members and 75 pets. But all are believed to have escaped with their lives.

Most worked for the state's firefighting agency, but some for the city of Chico and one commuted to the San Francisco Bay Area.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirenorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Firecaliforniacal fire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Search for victims as death toll climbs in N. California wildfire
More wildfire
Top Stories
NYC Veterans Day Parade marks 100 years since end of WWI
Bodega owners call on the NYPD to protect them from gang activity
3 injured, 1 critically, after carbon monoxide incident in Queens
UWS comes together to honor beloved WWII veteran
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
Search for victims as death toll climbs in N. California wildfire
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
Hollywood strikes back after Trump's fire tweet
Show More
Police hunt for gunman after 15-year-old girl shot in LI home
EXCLUSIVE: Out-of-control SUV driver crashes into NJ bicyclist
3 teens ejected from car that overturned on the LIE
Southern Californians battered by raging wildfires that killed 2
Trump joins world leaders to mark 100 years since WWI
More News