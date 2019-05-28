Call for unity after anti-Semitic vandalism on Staten Island

This act of anti-Semitic vandalism at Chabad of Staten Island synagogue is gut wrenching.



But we cannot ignore it. We must acknowledge that not only does such hate exist, but unfortunately it’s on the rise.



We must unite around denouncing such hate. This cannot stand. pic.twitter.com/cCnvSZQUl5 — Rep. Max Rose (@RepMaxRose) May 23, 2019

MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- There is a call to action against anti-Semitism and hate on Staten Island. Lawmakers are demanding action with a unity rally after a recent uptick in bias crimes.Following a series of incidents, political leaders held a news conference and met Jewish residents in an effort to ease fears and talk about measures to reduce the number of hate-related crimes.At the event Tuesday morning on Harold Street, officials themselves grabbed paint rollers and removed a message of hate written on the side of the Chabad of Staten Island.Earlier, Congressman Max Rose joined the district attorney and other officials to talk about the issue and try to come up with some possible solutions.Officials from the NYPD were also on hand to discuss the crimes.There has been a rise in anti-Semitic crimes and there have been calls to address the issue before it gets any uglier.Following the incident in Manor Heights, Congressman Rose sent out a tweet saying:----------