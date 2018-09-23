Vigil calls for justice in death of Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of MS-13 victim

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
A vigil was held on Long Island Sunday night, calling for justice in the death of a mother of an MS-13 victim who became an anti-gang activist.

Dozens of people gathered in Brentwood - angry that the driver who struck Evelyn Rodriguez with her car earlier this month, killing her, has not been charged.

Rodrigez was setting up a memorial for her daughter, when she got into a dispute with the driver, who Eyewitnesses say was trying to dismantle the memorial.

The woman then struck Rodriguez with her car as she drove away.

