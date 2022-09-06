Hospital grants terminally ill patient's wedding wish

This terminally ill cancer patient had one wish - to marry the love of his life. See how the staff at his hospital came together quickly to make his dream come true. ❤️

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- When Noah Lathrop found out he didn't have long to live, he had one wish - to marry the love of his life.

Noah was diagnosed last November with Stage 3 colon cancer, but found out a few months ago that the cancer had spread. He was admitted to Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, where doctors told him they had done everything he could. But when Noah told them his greatest dream was to marry his fiance, Jade, the hospital staff worked quickly to make the wedding happen quickly.

"We've been wanting to get married, but with everything happening and the financial issues, we've had to hold off on it," said Jade. "We didn't think it was going to be possible or doable to get married, but now it is."

In less than two days, hospital staff and volunteers coordinated everything from a marriage license, dress, flowers and a cake. Dozens of people joined in person and on Zoom to celebrate the wedding, held in the hospital's chapel.

"It's something that they've always talked about doing," said Dr. Dharu Agrawal of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. "They've had a wedding playlist on Spotify for a long period of time. They've talked all of these different things, and they always just thought they had more time."

"It's important because it's something that we wanted to do and this is the opportunity to do it," said Noah.

Noah was moved to hospice following the ceremony, where he passed away less than a week later. Watch the video above to see Noah and Jade's special wedding day.