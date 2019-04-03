u.s. & world

Vigil for slain college student Samantha Josephson held in her New Jersey hometown

By Eyewitness News
COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WABC) -- The New Jersey town where a murdered University of South Carolina college student grew up hosted a candlelight vigil in her memory Tuesday night.

People filled a park in Robbinsville to say goodbye to Samantha Josephson.

Police say she was killed after getting into the wrong car while waiting for an Uber early Friday following a night out with friends in South Carolina.

Her body was found in a field later that day.

24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland is charged with kidnapping and killing her.

Rowland was arrested early Saturday after a police officer noticed him driving a black Chevy Impala, the same type of car that Josephson got into as she left a bar shortly after 2 a.m. in the city of Columbia's 5 Points area, police said.

Josephson, 21, was a senior political science major. She had been admitted to the Kline School of Law at Drexel University.

Samantha's funeral will be held Wednesday.

