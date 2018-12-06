FATAL FIRE

Candles caused fatal Poughkeepsie fire that killed 4, officials say

(Mayor Rob Rolison)

POUGHKEEPSIE, Dutchess County (WABC) --
A fire that killed four people in Poughkeepsie Monday likely started by candles, officials confirmed Thursday.

Four bodies were recovered after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Academy Street. The victims, three men and one woman, all died of smoke inhalation. They are believed to be homeless.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the first and second floors. The building is said to be vacant for a number of years.

Authorities said it wasn't safe for the firefighters to enter the burning structure because it was unstable and sections had collapsed, and once the fire was under control, they were able to enter parts of the structure.

Besides the instability of the structure, officials say there was a massive hoarding situation from the previous owner, who passed away, that prevented firefighters from accessing certain areas of the building and also acted as kindling.

It also may have trapped some or all of the victims.

Poughkeepsie Fire Chief Mark Johnson said investigators recovered find lighters and candle wax in the first-floor bathroom where the fire started.

The first victim was located at approximately 4 a.m., and the second was found soon after. The third and fourth victims were located in the rear of the structure, where there had been a partial collapse.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firedeadly firefatal firehomelessPoughkeepsieDutchess County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL FIRE
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
Catastrophic Northern California wildfire is finally contained
Elderly man dies in house fire on Long Island
More fatal fire
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Show More
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Dad makes 10-year-old walk 5 miles to school for bullying
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
More News