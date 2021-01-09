NY officials react to US Capitol attack, call for President Trump's resignation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Rep. Jamaal Bowman all gathered at City Hall in New York City.
The members discussed their experiences at the Capitol during the assault and how the Democratic Caucus plans to end President Trump's time in office.
De Blasio said his colleagues were in danger and that "democracy was in danger."
"It's very clear what the result must be," he said. "Donald Trump must go now, now. Anyone who is that treasonous, anyone who has lost control of his mental abilities as to start an insurrection against the United States should not have the finger on the nuclear button."
The mayor said a riot like the one seen on Wednesday in Washington D.C. hasn't and "will never happen in New York City."
"Can you imagine a mob taking over this building (City Hall)? It's never happened and will never happen in New York City," de Blasio said. "But it happened in Washington D.C., why? Someone gave the order to let that happen and we need to know who, and they need to be punished."
Maloney described the events as "one of the darkest days in American history."
"I was shocked," she said. "I never believed that the Capitol would be stormed by domestic terrorists, and that they would be successful in entering and disrupting the work of Congress."
Maloney added President Trump "isn't capable of leading."
"He cannot be trusted," the congresswoman said. "He should resign immediately. He is a clear threat to our democracy. If he does not resign, that the leaders of our country have to meet and move forward with the 25th Amendment to remove him from all of us. If they do not act, then this Congress will go back next week, and we will move forward with the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump."
Velázquez blamed Republicans who are "stoked by the monstrosity that is Donald Trump have blood on their hands."
"I do not want to hear one more person in power who enabled him of responsibility for what happened on Wednesday," she said. "Even with less than two weeks before the inauguration, we need to net him out. He is a threat to our national security."
During the rioting, many took to social media to express their emotions.
