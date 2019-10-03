Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.

Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.

A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.

The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into NJ pizzeria
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Victims ID'd in WWII plane crash at Connecticut airport
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
Show More
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
1st vaping-related death reported in Connecticut: Officials
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
Residents cloaked in darkness for months blame NYCHA
2 men convicted at trial after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
More TOP STORIES News