Car bursts into flames as it jumps curb in Shanghai, injuring several pedestrians

A car that burst into flames jumped a curb in Shanghai on Friday, injuring at least 18 people. (Yao Jeremy/YouTube via Storyful|AP Photo)

The Chinese government does not suspect terrorism after a car jumped a curb in Shanghai on Friday, injuring at least 18 people.

Authorities said a 40-year-old man was smoking while driving a minivan filled with gas canisters and lost control of the vehicle. The driver and two others were seriously injured.

Video taken by bystanders captures the car up in flames.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
