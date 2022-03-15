New York Mets

New York Mets 1st baseman Pete Alonso walks away from car crash in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Florida -- New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he was unhurt when his car flipped over in an accident in Tampa on Sunday.

The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the car behind his and notified authorities.

"To me this is just really special to be here," Alonso said Monday. "This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times and a guy ran a red light, T-boned me, and to me I'm just really thankful to be alive. I'm really thankful that I'm healthy. I'm very thankful to be here.

"It's just anything can happen at any given moment, and I'm just super, super blessed to be here," he added. "Hit, took some groundballs, threw, feel normal, feel fine. I'm going to be ready to go for full activity tomorrow. It's just taking today to do some personal work, like some one-on-one drills. But today I just feel really blessed to be here, not just alive but health as well."

Alonso was on his way to the Mets' camp when the accident occurred.

"One thing I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I'm kicking my windshield and trying to get out of a flipped-over car. So just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing's wrong. Also, thank you, Ford, for having great engineering," he said.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tampa police said the other driver was issued a citation for running a red light, and the crash remains under investigation.

Also, Mets ace Jacob deGrom said he intends to exercise his right to opt out of his contract to become a free agent after the season. He would give up a $33.5 million salary for 2023, part of a deal that carries a $32.5 million club option for 2024.

The 33-year-old right-hander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, said he wants to remain with the Mets.

"For me, I don't want that to be any distraction," he said. "I'm excited about this team, and I've said it before, I love being a Met, think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career. But the plan is to exercise that option and be in constant contact in the offseason with the Mets and Steve Cohen and the front office."
