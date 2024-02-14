Driver killed and 5 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

Austin police and a hospital exec spoke in the wake of a driver plowing into an emergency room in the Texas capital city.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A driver was killed, and five people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center on Tuesday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said Austin County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Austin police received a call of the crash at about 5:30 p.m.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman. The crash appeared to be unintentional, authorities said.

Police said multiple agencies from across the city and surrounding areas responded to the scene, where they found five patients. Of those patients, one was pronounced dead. Police said that person was the driver, who had to be extracted from the vehicle.

An additional four patients were taken to nearby hospitals. Of those patients, two kids and one adult were taken to Dell Children's Hospital. A second adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center. One person stayed at St. David's.

Police added that another eight people were taken away to help lighten the load on the emergency room.

The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back with this page for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.