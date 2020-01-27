LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- Video shows the aftermath of a brutal crash in Queens.
Police say a car slammed into a funeral home causing a small fire.
It happened Sunday night at the Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home in Little Neck.
Crews had to evacuate the funeral home, while they battled the fire and removed the car.
Two people were injured.
They're both expected to recover.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Car crashes into funeral home causing fire in Little Neck
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News