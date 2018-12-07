Car crashes into home in Yonkers leaving huge hole

A car rammed into a house in Yonkers creating a huge hole on Friday morning.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A car ran into a family's home in Yonkers early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at 73 Shonnard Place.

Police and Con Edison emergency crews were at the scene.

The man driving the car told police that there were mechanical difficulties and it caused him to lose control and crash into the front of the house.

Officials say no one in the home was injured, but the two families living in the home had to be evacuated for safety concerns.

