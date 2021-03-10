Car crashes into Long Island BMW dealership, causes major damage

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a BMW dealership on Sunrise Highway in Freeport.
Video shows extensive damage to the building, as well as damage to vehicles that were for sale.
Authorities are investigating what caused the car to crash into the building.
There's no word yet on any injuries.
