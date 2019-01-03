A car crashed into a furniture store in Queens early Thursday morning.It happened on Liberty Avenue just before 3 a.m. in the Ozone Park section.The silver Honda Accord somehow lost control northbound on 122nd Street and jumped the curb and crashed into the front of Salco Furniture."I heard the bump the car made when it got stuck in the gate," said Abdo Almeoliki, a witness. "Then we came out and we saw the fire and somebody asked for a bottle to extinguish the fire. I grabbed it from the back and I went outside, we go there, there was fire in the bottom."The 25-year-old driver is in critical condition at Jamaica Medical Center.Her two passengers, a 41-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were also hospitalized with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------