Car crashes into scaffolding in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Emergency crews are on the scene where a vehicle struck scaffolding, causing a collapse in Brooklyn
Officials said 2 people in the vehicle were trapped and a third person was injured.
The accident happened in front of a bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 16-hundred block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the vehicle went onto the sidewalk, crashed through the scaffolding and into a divider.
At least one of the injuries is described as serious, officials said.
Ocean Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between Avenue M and Avenue K.
