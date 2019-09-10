Car crashes into scaffolding in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Emergency crews are on the scene where a vehicle struck scaffolding, causing a collapse in Brooklyn

Officials said 2 people in the vehicle were trapped and a third person was injured.

The accident happened in front of a bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 16-hundred block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle went onto the sidewalk, crashed through the scaffolding and into a divider.

At least one of the injuries is described as serious, officials said.

Ocean Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between Avenue M and Avenue K.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodbrooklynnew york cityaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
NYC boutique to offer free professional attire post-prison
Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in NJ
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Parents refusing son battling leukemia treatment denied custody
New York City to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city trees
NJ baseball team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child
Police: SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Queens crash
More TOP STORIES News