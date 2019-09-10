Car crashes into scaffolding in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Emergency crews are on the scene where a vehicle struck scaffolding, causing a collapse in BrooklynOfficials said 2 people in the vehicle were trapped and a third person was injured.The accident happened in front of a bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 16-hundred block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.Police say the vehicle went onto the sidewalk, crashed through the scaffolding and into a divider.At least one of the injuries is described as serious, officials said.Ocean Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between Avenue M and Avenue K.----------