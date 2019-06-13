Out-of-control car crashes through Newark Symphony Hall marquee

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An out-of-control car crashed through the marquee outside Newark Symphony Hall before leaving a trail of destruction on a city block Thursday.The driver lost control while northbound on Broad Street, jumping the curb.The vehicle careened through a utility pole, through the marquee, and into a tree.The car came to a rest in the front of the Newark Boys Chorus building.Two people in the car, including a four-month-old baby, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.The marquee outside the Newark Symphony Hall sustained significant damage. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.----------