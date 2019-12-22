Car crushes, kills parking lot attendant in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car crushed and killed a parking attendant at a parking lot in East Harlem.

The lot on East 110th Street has lifts that stack as many as four cars on top of each other.

The buildings department says one of the lifts failed when it fell on the worker.

Police have not released the worker's name.

Inspectors determined two other lifts at the lot are also unsafe.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemnew york citymanhattanworker deathparkingaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends celebrate life of Barnard student Tessa Majors
3 women dead after car slams into truck in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in NYC
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Show More
Man breaks into Jewish dorm in NYC, sets fires as students sleep: Cops
Son dead, elderly mother critical after NYC fire
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
Sausage recalled for possibly containing plastic
1 train subway stop reopens after a year of work
More TOP STORIES News