Car crushes, kills parking lot attendant in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car crushed and killed a parking attendant at a parking lot in East Harlem.
The lot on East 110th Street has lifts that stack as many as four cars on top of each other.
The buildings department says one of the lifts failed when it fell on the worker.
Police have not released the worker's name.
Inspectors determined two other lifts at the lot are also unsafe.
----------
