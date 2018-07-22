Car erupts in flames on West Side of Manhattan

A car burst into flames on Manhattan's West Side.

Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters responded to the West Side of Manhattan early Sunday as a car erupted in flames.

The initial call was received at 4:50 a.m. for the fire alongside a BMW dealership on 11th Avenue and West 57th Street.

The fire was quickly placed under control and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is not clear what type of vehicle was involved.

