Car falls 20-feet down embankment after crash with semi in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Car falls 20-feet down embankment after crash with semi

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver was rescued after his car went over a 20-foot embankment following a crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash with the 18-wheeler happened at the Route 78 ramp off Routes 1 & 9 just before 4:30 p.m.

It appears the semi overturned, causing the car to go over the side.

Newark firefighters rescued the driver, a man in his 50s, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The man was freed within less than an hour of the crash.



The victim suffered head trauma with multiple lacerations to his body. He was responsive when he was rescued and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

"I commend the Newark Firefighters for their selfless bravery and diligence in rescuing this victim," Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said. "Had it not been for their tireless efforts to extricate the victim, this incident could have resulted in a tragedy. Our firefighters exemplified the high level of professionalism in the finest tradition of the Newark Fire Division."

There is no word on the condition of the semi driver.

This incident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

RELATED | Ice cream truck driver survives 20-foot fall down New Jersey embankment
EMBED More News Videos

An ice cream truck driver is lucky to be alive after careening down a steep embankment in New Jersey Thursday evening.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex county
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is the Wild West': Parking enforcement agent shot in head speaks out
NY to adopt CDC guidance, but NYC recommends indoor masking
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Man slashed in neck at Union Square subway platform
Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted
The Countdown: Ongoing Middle East crisis, AZ recount, Giuliani runs for NY governor
Show More
Trio of workers named MTA Heroes of the week
Employers offering incentives to fill job openings amid pandemic
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Asian man repeatedly punched on Manhattan sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News