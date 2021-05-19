Car falls 20-feet down embankment after crash with semi in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10634617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ice cream truck driver is lucky to be alive after careening down a steep embankment in New Jersey Thursday evening.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver was rescued after his car went over a 20-foot embankment following a crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday afternoon.The crash with the 18-wheeler happened at the Route 78 ramp off Routes 1 & 9 just before 4:30 p.m.It appears the semi overturned, causing the car to go over the side.Newark firefighters rescued the driver, a man in his 50s, who was trapped inside the vehicle.The man was freed within less than an hour of the crash.The victim suffered head trauma with multiple lacerations to his body. He was responsive when he was rescued and was taken to University Hospital for treatment."I commend the Newark Firefighters for their selfless bravery and diligence in rescuing this victim," Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said. "Had it not been for their tireless efforts to extricate the victim, this incident could have resulted in a tragedy. Our firefighters exemplified the high level of professionalism in the finest tradition of the Newark Fire Division."There is no word on the condition of the semi driver.This incident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.----------