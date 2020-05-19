Car flips onto parked cars in Midwood crash caught on camera

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A wild crash was caught on camera in Brooklyn with one of the drivers leaving the scene.
You can see the two vehicles collide at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue in Midwood.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The force of the crash sent one of the cars flipping on top of parked cars.
The other driver took off.
No serious injuries were reported.
