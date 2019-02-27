WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Three people were killed when two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions struck a vehicle that was on the tracks Tuesday evening, and a witness told police the driver of the car was fleeing the scene of an earlier crash.
The LIRR predicted "heavy delays" following the deadly crash, which authorities say was caused when the driver of the car bypassed lowered crossing gates and drove onto the tracks at the School Street crossing.
Police say an eastbound train that had just pulled away from the Westbury station struck the car at 7:20 p.m. The car was then struck again by a faster-moving westbound train.
A witnesses said the gates were down with lights flashing at the time, and the driver went around them. That same witness reported that the vehicle in question was involved in a fender bender moments earlier and may have been trying to flee that scene.
"The witness said that individual was involved in an accident and went around the gate," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Three people in the car were killed, while seven people on the westbound train suffered minor injuries. The train crews, particularly the engineers, were described at traumatized.
The three victims worked at a local grocery store, and were identified by their manager as dairy manager Jesus Hernandez, and meat department workers Saul Martinez and Miguel Luna.
The grocery is about a block from the crossing. The store is now collecting donations for their families.
The front two cars of the westbound train came off the rails, and one end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards of concrete.
The westbound train was carrying approximately 800 passengers, while the eastbound train had about 100 aboard. One customer reported hearing the conductor yell "Brake, brake," and then saw flames.
Many emergency vehicles were on the scene, including some ambulances. The doors of the train were open, and firefighters and other emergency workers could be seen entering and moving through the cars.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a "full investigation into the collision," which also forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 passengers and crew on the two trains.
LIRR President Phillip Eng said the crossing gates and lights were functioning properly, but that the heavy delays are expected as crews work on two derailed train cars and "significant" track damage before assessing damage to the station platform.
Rail workers spent hours struggling to reopen the main line. But the 800-ton commuter train was off the rails and wedged against the platform of the Westbury station where it came to rest Tuesday night, a quarter mile from the railroad crossing.
"We know that there's damage to the rails," he said. "We know there's damage to the third rail. Until we can remove the trains and get further in there, we don't know how long it will take to repair."
The crash took place just eight days after an Eyewitness News investigation showed how motorists often ignore the bells and flashing lights and try to beat the LIRR crossing gates, with some crashing right through them.
"It's a tragic situation," said Eng. Why people try to risk their lives and others lives to save a few minutes. I can't answer because I would never put myself in that situation."
The LIRR ran single track eastbound service through Westbury during the evening commute, similar to the single track westbound service run Wednesday morning, and riders were advised to expect canceled or combined trains.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
