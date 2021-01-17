3 injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9713267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.

QUEENS (WABC) -- At least three people were injured when a car went into a Popeyes restaurant in Queens.The incident was reported Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the store on Hillside Avenue.The FDNY said they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck.Of the three patients, two were taken to the hospital and a third was treated on the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.The conditions of those injured is not yet known.It is also not known what caused the car to go into the restaurant. Few other details were released.----------