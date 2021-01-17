3 injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- At least three people were injured when a car went into a Popeyes restaurant in Queens.

The incident was reported Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the store on Hillside Avenue.

The FDNY said they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck.

Of the three patients, two were taken to the hospital and a third was treated on the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.

The conditions of those injured is not yet known.

It is also not known what caused the car to go into the restaurant. Few other details were released.

Related topics:
queensnew york citycar crashpedestrian struckfdnyrestaurantcar into building
