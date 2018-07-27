It was a wild scene on the Henry Hudson Parkway Friday morning when a suspect apparently abandoned his vehicle in an attempt to get away.Police were searching for two armed robbery suspects in Washington Heights.They closed off one lane of traffic on the ramp to the parkway where the car was left behind.Police believe the suspects may have jumped off the ramp and ran into a wooded area near Riverside Park.But, they caught up with one of the men and took him into custody. Another man remains on the run.----------